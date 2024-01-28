JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics | January 28, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 27 January 2024, 20:14 IST

Artists perform during a recital of Ramayana in fusion style during India's 75th Republic Day celebration, in Bangkok.

Credit: PTI Photo

Singer Shubha Mudgal performs during the closing ceremony of Kolkata Literary Meet 2024, at the Victoria Memorial, in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI Photo 

An NCC cadet performs during Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Ground in New Delhi, Saturday.

Credit: PTI Photo 

A demonstrator attends a rally calling for the release of hostages kidnapped in the deadly October 7 attack on Israel.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

A view shows snow-covered trees and houses in Faraya as seen from Kfardebian, mount Lebanon.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

People gather for a chain of lights in front of the Jewish orphanage on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, in district Pankow, Berlin, Germany.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

(Published 27 January 2024, 20:14 IST)
