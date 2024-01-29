JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics | January 29, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 28 January 2024, 20:16 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Siliguri.

Credit: PTI Photo

Tourists during Sunset, at Marine Drive in Kochi.

Credit: PTI Photo 

Pet's groomer Sreyashee Bhaumik takes care of a dog during the inauguration of spa and beauty care salon for the pets, in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI Photo 

A tourist amid light snowfall at ski resort Gulmarg, in Baramulla district.

Credit: PTI Photo

People hold lit torches during the March of Torches which is held annually in celebration of the birth anniversary of Cuba's independence hero Jose Marti, in Havana, Cuba.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Convention calling for Israel to rebuild settlements in the Gaza Strip and the northern part of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 28 January 2024, 20:16 IST)
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

