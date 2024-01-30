News in Pics | January 30, 2024: Best photos from around the world

A flock of sheep crosses an old bridge, as it emerges from the low waters of the Guadalteba reservoir, after they drank water, during a strong drought in Campillos, near Malaga, southern Spain January 29, 2024.
Credit: REUTERS Photo
A stuffed toy sits on a tractor blocking a highway during a protest over price pressures, taxes and green regulation, grievances shared by farmers across Europe, in Chennevieres-les-Louvres, near Paris, France, January 29, 2024.
Credit: REUTERS Photo
A cameraman films a Ukrainian serviceman from an air defence unit, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near Kyiv, Ukraine January 29, 2024.
Credit: Reuters Photo
A woman holds a baby as Palestinians fleeing Khan Younis, due to the Israeli ground operation, move towards Rafah, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in the southern Gaza Strip, January 29, 2024.
Credit: REUTERS Photo