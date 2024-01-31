News in Pics | January 31, 2024: Best photos from around the world

A woman writes a message onto the wall of a tunnel set up to simulate the living conditions of hostages kidnapped on the deadly October 7 attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, January 30, 2024.
Rabe, a Malagasy scavenger, rests on an abandoned building as he sorts recyclable plastic waste materials at the temporary Anosipatrana dumping site on the outskirts of Antananarivo, Madagascar January 30, 2024.
A migrant child seeking asylum kneels in front of a member of the Texas National Guard and asks to be allowed to enter the United States, after crossing razor wire deployed to prevent the crossing of migrants, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on January 30, 2024.
AFC Asian Cup - Round of 16 - Saudi Arabia v South Korea - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - January 30, 2024 South Korea's Kim Young-Gwon scores a penalty during the shootout
