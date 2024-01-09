News in Pics | January 9, 2024

An Israeli soldiers holds a piece of metal inside what the Israeli army said is a steel factory where rockets and other ammunition were produced, as he operates, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza, January 8, 2024.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Jesse Armstrong, Matthew Macfadyen, Sarah Snook, Kieran Kulkin, J. Smith Cameron, Alan Ruck, and Nicholas Braun pose with the award for Best Television Series - Drama, for "Succession" at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Credits: Reuters Photo
Pope Francis delivers his yearly address to the diplomatic corps accredited to the Vatican, sometimes called his "State of the World" address, at the Vatican January 8, 2024.
Credit: Vatican Media/Simone Risoluti/Handout via Reuters Photo
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne resigned on Monday.
Credits: Reuters Photo