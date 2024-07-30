Home
Homeworld

News In Pics | July 30, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 30 July 2024, 03:22 IST

Supporters of Venezuelan opposition protest following the announcement by the National Electoral Council that Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro won the presidential election, in Caracas, Venezuela July 29, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Beach Volleyball - Women's Preliminary Phase - Pool D - Canada vs Paraguay (Melissa/Brandie vs Poletti/Michelle) - Eiffel Tower Stadium, Paris, France - July 29, 2024. Melissa Humana-Paredes of Canada gestures as she celebrates with fans.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Smoke rises from an Israeli air strike in Rafah as seen from Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza strip July 29, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A police officer places flowers, given by residents, behind the police cordon near the scene of a stabbing incident in Southport, Britain, July 29, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 30 July 2024, 03:22 IST
