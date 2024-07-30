News In Pics | July 30, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Supporters of Venezuelan opposition protest following the announcement by the National Electoral Council that Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro won the presidential election, in Caracas, Venezuela July 29, 2024.
Beach Volleyball - Women's Preliminary Phase - Pool D - Canada vs Paraguay (Melissa/Brandie vs Poletti/Michelle) - Eiffel Tower Stadium, Paris, France - July 29, 2024. Melissa Humana-Paredes of Canada gestures as she celebrates with fans.
Smoke rises from an Israeli air strike in Rafah as seen from Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza strip July 29, 2024.
A police officer places flowers, given by residents, behind the police cordon near the scene of a stabbing incident in Southport, Britain, July 29, 2024.
Published 30 July 2024, 03:22 IST