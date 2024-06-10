Home
News in Pics | June 10, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 10 June 2024, 00:03 IST
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban applauds after the announcement of the partial results of the European Parliament and municipal elections, in Budapest.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Credit: Reuters Photo

View of massive landslides after heavy rains hit Vina del Mar.

View of massive landslides after heavy rains hit Vina del Mar.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The Olympic rings displayed on the first floor of the Eiffel Tower.

The Olympic rings displayed on the first floor of the Eiffel Tower.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign event in Las Vegas.

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign event in Las Vegas.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Britain's Dina Asher-Smith in action before winning a women's 100m semi final.

Britain's Dina Asher-Smith in action before winning a women's 100m semi final.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 10 June 2024, 00:03 IST
