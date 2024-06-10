News in Pics | June 10, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban applauds after the announcement of the partial results of the European Parliament and municipal elections, in Budapest.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban applauds after the announcement of the partial results of the European Parliament and municipal elections, in Budapest.
View of massive landslides after heavy rains hit Vina del Mar.
The Olympic rings displayed on the first floor of the Eiffel Tower.
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign event in Las Vegas.
Britain's Dina Asher-Smith in action before winning a women's 100m semi final.
Published 10 June 2024, 00:03 IST