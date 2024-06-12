News in Pics | June 12, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Cows wade through water in a flooded area affected by heavy rains in south-central Chile, in Arauco.
Migrants are processed after being detained for crossing into the United States from Mexico.
U.S. President Joe Biden embraces his son Hunter Biden, who earlier in the day was found guilty on all three counts in his criminal gun charges trial, as President Biden arrived at the Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware.
Lights illuminate the "Floesserbruecke" bridge in front of the skyline during a light show rehearsal for UEFA Euro 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany.
Palestinian Civil Defense members work at a destroyed vehicle in the aftermath of an Israeli raid, in Kafr Dan, near Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
King Charles III smiles during his speech as he attends the inaugural King's Foundation charity awards at St James's Palace in London.
Published 12 June 2024, 00:49 IST