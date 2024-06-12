Home
News in Pics | June 12, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 June 2024, 00:49 IST
Cows wade through water in a flooded area affected by heavy rains in south-central Chile, in Arauco.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Migrants are processed after being detained for crossing into the United States from Mexico.

Credit: Reuters Photo

U.S. President Joe Biden embraces his son Hunter Biden, who earlier in the day was found guilty on all three counts in his criminal gun charges trial, as President Biden arrived at the Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Lights illuminate the "Floesserbruecke" bridge in front of the skyline during a light show rehearsal for UEFA Euro 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Palestinian Civil Defense members work at a destroyed vehicle in the aftermath of an Israeli raid, in Kafr Dan, near Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Credit: Reuters Photo

King Charles III smiles during his speech as he attends the inaugural King's Foundation charity awards at St James's Palace in London.

Credit: Reuters Photo

