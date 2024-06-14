News in Pics | June 14, 2024: Best photos from around the world

A drone view shows a flooded area affected by heavy rains in south-central Chile, in Ramadillas, Chile.
U.S. President Joe Biden, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, ?and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen look on during a skydiving demonstration on the first day of the G7 summit, in Savelletri, Italy.
A woman walks past a fountain covered with memorabilia and pictures of hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, at Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, June 13, 2024.
Fire following over border rockets launching to Israel from Lebanon, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in northrn Israel.
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un signs the order to carry out the test-fire of inter-continental ballistic rocket Hwasong-14 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang.
Men say their prayers during Eid al-Fitr to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Badshahi mosque in Lahore.
Published 14 June 2024, 00:09 IST