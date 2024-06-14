Home
News in Pics | June 14, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 14 June 2024, 00:09 IST
Last Updated : 14 June 2024, 00:09 IST

A drone view shows a flooded area affected by heavy rains in south-central Chile, in Ramadillas, Chile.

Credit: Reuters Photo

U.S. President Joe Biden, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, ?and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen look on during a skydiving demonstration on the first day of the G7 summit, in Savelletri, Italy.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A woman walks past a fountain covered with memorabilia and pictures of hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, at Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, June 13, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Fire following over border rockets launching to Israel from Lebanon, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in northrn Israel.

Credit: Reuters Photo

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un signs the order to carry out the test-fire of inter-continental ballistic rocket Hwasong-14 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Men say their prayers during Eid al-Fitr to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Badshahi mosque in Lahore.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 14 June 2024, 00:09 IST
