Homeworld

News in Pics | June 15, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 14 June 2024, 22:22 IST
A drone view shows a flooded area affected by heavy rains in south-central Chile, in Quillon, Chile, June 14, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Germany's Jamal Musiala reacts after being fouled by Scotland's Ryan Christie.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A boy swims in the Nile River amid a heatwave in El Qanater El Khayreya city, in Al Qalyubia Governorate, Egypt, June 14, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Protesters, some of them survivors of a deadly migrant shipwreck off southwestern Greece, hold a banner with photos of the missing during a demonstration marking a year from the shipwreck, in Athens Greece, June 14, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A woman shouts as she holds a sign that reads "Against War$", during a protest against the ongoing G7 summit near Borgo Egnazia resort, the summit's venue, in Fasano, Italy, June 14, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 14 June 2024, 22:22 IST
