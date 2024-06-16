Home
News in Pics | June 16, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 June 2024, 23:00 IST
Demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and a call for the release of hostages in Gaza, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Tel Aviv

Credit: Reuters Photo

S.H. Kim hits from the cart path sand by the third green during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Protest against a bill that would equate abortion carried out after 22 weeks of pregnancy with the crime of murder, in Sao Paulo

Credit: Reuters Photo

Fans reacts as they gather in Skanderbeg square in Tirana to watch Italy v Albania.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A Colombian Military Macaw parrot named Rocco takes flight on South Bull Wall pier, in Dublin, Ireland.

Credit: Reuters Photo

