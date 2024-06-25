News in Pics | June 25, 2024: Best photos from around the world

An evening launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 20 Starlink V2 Mini satellites, from Space Launch Complex at Vandenberg Space Force Base is seen over the Pacific Ocean from Encinitas, California, US, June 23, 2024.
An Israeli soldier gestures from a truck carrying soldiers, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, near the Israel-Gaza border, in Israel, June 24, 2024.
People mourn Israeli soldier Sergeant First Class Malkia Gross, who was killed amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, during his funeral at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, June 24, 2024.
A woman and a child walk past an artwork supporting hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel June 24, 2024.
Published 25 June 2024, 01:55 IST