News in Pics | June 25, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 25 June 2024, 01:55 IST
An evening launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 20 Starlink V2 Mini satellites, from Space Launch Complex at Vandenberg Space Force Base is seen over the Pacific Ocean from Encinitas, California, US, June 23, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

An Israeli soldier gestures from a truck carrying soldiers, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, near the Israel-Gaza border, in Israel, June 24, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People mourn Israeli soldier Sergeant First Class Malkia Gross, who was killed amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, during his funeral at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, June 24, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A woman and a child walk past an artwork supporting hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel June 24, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

