Homeworld

News In Pics |March 11, 2024

Last Updated 11 March 2024, 02:26 IST

Worshipers take part during the 'Perang Api', a war of fire tradition that is believed for cleansing the evil elements and keeping away from misfortune, ahead of Nyepi Day, a day of silence for self-reflection marking the Balinese Hindu new year in Mataram, Lombok island, Indonesia, March 10, 2024.

Credit: Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS Photo

A man holds an American flag and a banner as people take part in a rally calling for the release of hostages kidnapped in the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas from Gaza and for support from the U.S., outside the US Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People take part in a protest against the expansion of the so-called Tesla Gigafactory, days after an arson attack by far-left extremists that has caused a major power outage expected to last until the end of next week, in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, March 10, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A reveller wears a handmade costume, while participating in a grassroots, self-organised carnival in Metaxourgio district in central Athens, Greece, March 10, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

World newspicturesIn Pictures

