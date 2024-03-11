News In Pics |March 11, 2024

Worshipers take part during the 'Perang Api', a war of fire tradition that is believed for cleansing the evil elements and keeping away from misfortune, ahead of Nyepi Day, a day of silence for self-reflection marking the Balinese Hindu new year in Mataram, Lombok island, Indonesia, March 10, 2024.
Credit: Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS Photo
A man holds an American flag and a banner as people take part in a rally calling for the release of hostages kidnapped in the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas from Gaza and for support from the U.S., outside the US Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2024.
People take part in a protest against the expansion of the so-called Tesla Gigafactory, days after an arson attack by far-left extremists that has caused a major power outage expected to last until the end of next week, in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, March 10, 2024.
A reveller wears a handmade costume, while participating in a grassroots, self-organised carnival in Metaxourgio district in central Athens, Greece, March 10, 2024.
