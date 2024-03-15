News In Pics | March 14, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Aid packages fall over northern Gaza, after being dropped from a military aircraft, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, as seen from Israel's border with Gaza, in southern Israel, March 14, 2024.
The Concorde super sonic jet is carried on a barge along the Hudson River past the Statue of Liberty returning to the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space museum in New York, U.S., March 14, 2024.
Palestinian man Ismail Al-Khlout reads the Koran as he waits to break his fast while sitting on the rubble of his house, which was destroyed during Israel's military offensive as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, during the holy month of Ramadan, in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, March 13, 2024.
Trench mud is visible on a fragment of a painting displayed at the exhibition of a Ukrainian serviceman Oleg Bazylewicz, 59, who draws pictures with mud, clay and ashes from a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 11, 2024.
(Published 15 March 2024, 02:04 IST)