world

News In Pics | March 22, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 22 March 2024, 02:23 IST

Chennai Super Kings new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad with his predecessor MS Dhoni during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai, Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Chennai Super Kings new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad with his predecessor MS Dhoni during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai, Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

A police officer takes part in a confrontation with gangs near the National Palace, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti March 21, 2024.

A police officer takes part in a confrontation with gangs near the National Palace, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti March 21, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is fouled by Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac during the second half at KIA Center.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is fouled by Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac during the second half at KIA Center.

Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

McLaren's Oscar Piastri during practice at Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri during practice at Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Credit: Reuters

(Published 22 March 2024, 02:23 IST)
World newsPhotos

