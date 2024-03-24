News In Pics | March 24, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik gives final touches to a sculpture condemning the Moscow concert hall attack at the beach in Puri
The Rashtrapati Bhavan is seen illuminated before the Earth Hour in New Delhi.
Students of 'Diksha Manjari' dance school peforms during the celebration of Vasant Utsav, at the Indian Museum in Kolkata.
Bollywood actor and owner of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders Shah Rukh Khan greets his supporters after the end of the IPL tie in Kolkata.
