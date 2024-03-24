JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News In Pics | March 24, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 24 March 2024, 02:10 IST

Follow Us

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik gives final touches to a sculpture condemning the Moscow concert hall attack at the beach in Puri

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik gives final touches to a sculpture condemning the Moscow concert hall attack at the beach in Puri

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
The Rashtrapati Bhavan is seen illuminated before the Earth Hour in New Delhi.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan is seen illuminated before the Earth Hour in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

Students of 'Diksha Manjari' dance school peforms during the celebration of Vasant Utsav, at the Indian Museum in Kolkata.

Students of 'Diksha Manjari' dance school peforms during the celebration of Vasant Utsav, at the Indian Museum in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI Photo

Bollywood actor and owner of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders Shah Rukh Khan greets his supporters after the end of the IPL tie in Kolkata.

Bollywood actor and owner of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders Shah Rukh Khan greets his supporters after the end of the IPL tie in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 24 March 2024, 02:10 IST)
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT