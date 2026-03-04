Menu
Homeworld

News in Pics | March 5, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 04 March 2026, 19:55 IST
Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez meets with U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, with Venezuela's Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello sitting in the room, in Caracas, Venezuela, March 4, 2026. Reuters

Displaced Afghans take refuge following exchanges of fire between Pakistani and Afghan forces at a border crossing, in Lal Pur. Reuters

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, left, and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray during the 'mehendi and sangeet' ceremony of the former's son Arjun Tendulkar and Saniya Chandok, in Mumbai.PTI

South Africa's players leave the field after they lost the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 first semifinal cricket match against New Zealand, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, Wednesday, March 4, 2026.PTI

People take part in a Holla Mohalla Nagar Kirtan procession, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. Holla Mohalla, started by Guru Gobind Singh, features displays of martial traditions and community celebrations. PTI

Published 04 March 2026, 19:55 IST
