Homeworld

News in Pics | March 8, 2024

Best pictures from around the world
Last Updated 08 March 2024, 01:26 IST

Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu & Kashmir' programme, in Srinagar, Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu & Kashmir' programme, in Srinagar, Thursday, March 7, 2024.

PTI Photo

India's Ravichandran Ashwin with his family after receiving the 100th Test cap before the start of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, in Dharamshala, Thursday, March 7, 2024.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin with his family after receiving the 100th Test cap before the start of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, in Dharamshala, Thursday, March 7, 2024.

PTI Photo

A man kicks burning tires during a protest as the government said it would extend a state of emergency for another month after an escalation in violence from gangs seeking to oust the Prime Minister Ariel Henry, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, March 7, 2024

A man kicks burning tires during a protest as the government said it would extend a state of emergency for another month after an escalation in violence from gangs seeking to oust the Prime Minister Ariel Henry, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, March 7, 2024

REUTERS

Fenerbahce's Dusan Tadic scores their third goal from the penalty spot

Fenerbahce's Dusan Tadic scores their third goal from the penalty spot

REUTERS

(Published 08 March 2024, 01:26 IST)
