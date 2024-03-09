News in Pics | March 9, 2024

Indian Air Force personnel march past during the President's Standard and President's Colours Presentation 2024, at the Air Force Station, Hindon, in Ghaziabad, Friday, March 8, 2024.
The first Russian-born giant panda cub named Katyusha and her mother Ding Ding sit in an enclosure at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia March 8, 2024.
Dharamsala: India's batter Sarfaraz Khan plays a shot during the second day of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, in Dharamsala, Friday, March 8, 2024.
Amid severe water crisis, a man fills water in plastic pots from Cubbon Park fountain on his scooter on Thursday.
