JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | March 9, 2024

Best pictures from around the world.
Last Updated 09 March 2024, 02:35 IST

Follow Us

Indian Air Force personnel march past during the President's Standard and President's Colours Presentation 2024, at the Air Force Station, Hindon, in Ghaziabad, Friday, March 8, 2024.

Indian Air Force personnel march past during the President's Standard and President's Colours Presentation 2024, at the Air Force Station, Hindon, in Ghaziabad, Friday, March 8, 2024.

-PTI Photo/Atul Yadav

ADVERTISEMENT
The first Russian-born giant panda cub named Katyusha and her mother Ding Ding sit in an enclosure at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia March 8, 2024.

The first Russian-born giant panda cub named Katyusha and her mother Ding Ding sit in an enclosure at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia March 8, 2024.

REUTERS

Dharamsala: India's batter Sarfaraz Khan plays a shot during the second day of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, in Dharamsala, Friday, March 8, 2024.

Dharamsala: India's batter Sarfaraz Khan plays a shot during the second day of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, in Dharamsala, Friday, March 8, 2024.

PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan

Amid severe water crisis, a man fills water in plastic pots from Cubbon Park fountain on his scooter on Thursday.

Amid severe water crisis, a man fills water in plastic pots from Cubbon Park fountain on his scooter on Thursday.

DH PHOTO/PUSHKAR V

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 09 March 2024, 02:35 IST)
World news

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT