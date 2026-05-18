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News in Pics | May 18, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 02:06 IST
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Participants including Buddist monks holding Lotus Lanterns, and Android robot monks take part in a Lotus Lantern parade ahead of Buddha’s birthday in Seoul, South Korea.

Participants including Buddist monks holding Lotus Lanterns, and Android robot monks take part in a Lotus Lantern parade ahead of Buddha’s birthday in Seoul, South Korea.

Reuters

Diego Calva and Isabella Massenet pose during a photocall for the 2026 Kering's Women In Motion Awards and Cannes Film Festival Presidential Dinner as part of the 79th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.

Diego Calva and Isabella Massenet pose during a photocall for the 2026 Kering's Women In Motion Awards and Cannes Film Festival Presidential Dinner as part of the 79th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.

Reuters

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Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates with the trophy after winning his men's final match against Norway's Casper Rudd

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates with the trophy after winning his men's final match against Norway's Casper Rudd

Reuters

Riley Green performs during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, US.

Riley Green performs during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, US.

Reuters

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Published 18 May 2026, 02:06 IST
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