News in Pics | May 18, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

Participants including Buddist monks holding Lotus Lanterns, and Android robot monks take part in a Lotus Lantern parade ahead of Buddha’s birthday in Seoul, South Korea.
Diego Calva and Isabella Massenet pose during a photocall for the 2026 Kering's Women In Motion Awards and Cannes Film Festival Presidential Dinner as part of the 79th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.
Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates with the trophy after winning his men's final match against Norway's Casper Rudd
Riley Green performs during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, US.
Published 18 May 2026, 02:06 IST