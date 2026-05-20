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News in Pics | May 20, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 02:46 IST
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Premier League - Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League - Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Reuters

Preparations for the 12th test flight of SpaceX's Starship in Starbase, Texas

Preparations for the 12th test flight of SpaceX's Starship in Starbase, Texas

Reuters

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Director Andy Garcia and cast member Vicky Krieps pose on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Diamond" Out of competition at the 79th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes

Director Andy Garcia and cast member Vicky Krieps pose on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Diamond" Out of competition at the 79th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes

Reuters

A guest poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Amarga Navidad" (Bitter Christmas - Autofiction) in competition at the 79th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes.

A guest poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Amarga Navidad" (Bitter Christmas - Autofiction) in competition at the 79th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes.

Reuters

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Published 20 May 2026, 02:46 IST
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