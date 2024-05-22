Home
Homeworld

News in Pics | May 22, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 22 May 2024, 01:11 IST
A child greets New Yorkers as she interacts with The Portal, a public technology sculpture that links with direct connection between Dublin, Ireland and the Flatiron district in Manhattan, New York City, in Dublin, Ireland, May 21, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A woman stands inside the art piece 'The network', by the Japanese artist Chiharu Shiota (Gallery Templon), exhibited in the Museum of Tapestries, in Aix-en-Provence, France, May 17, 2024

Credit: Reuters Photo

A worker is silhouetted as he applies the final touches on a Buddha statue for a customer at a factory ahead of Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 21, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Residents fill their containers with drinking water from a municipal tanker on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 21, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

