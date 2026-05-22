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News in Pics | May 22, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 02:10 IST
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A Muslim pilgrim woman prays at Mount Al-Noor, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel in the Hira cave.

A Muslim pilgrim woman prays at Mount Al-Noor, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel in the Hira cave.

Reuters

Cast members Emmanuel Machia and Valentin Campagne pose on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Coward" in competition at the 79th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.

Cast members Emmanuel Machia and Valentin Campagne pose on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Coward" in competition at the 79th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.

Reuters

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Protesters who hung a huge Palestinian flag at a building facing the Israeli embassy, lit flares during a protest over the interception of the Gaza aid flotilla, in Athens, Greece

Protesters who hung a huge Palestinian flag at a building facing the Israeli embassy, lit flares during a protest over the interception of the Gaza aid flotilla, in Athens, Greece

Reuters

Italian activist from the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla, Ilaria Del Mastro, a nurse at San Giovanni Addolorata Hospital, gestures upon arrival at Istanbul Airport in Istanbul, following her detention by Israeli forces after the vessels were intercepted in international waters in the Mediterranean Sea

Italian activist from the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla, Ilaria Del Mastro, a nurse at San Giovanni Addolorata Hospital, gestures upon arrival at Istanbul Airport in Istanbul, following her detention by Israeli forces after the vessels were intercepted in international waters in the Mediterranean Sea

Reuters

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Published 22 May 2026, 02:10 IST
WorldDH Photosphoto

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