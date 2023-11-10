JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics: November 10, 2023

Last Updated 10 November 2023, 02:38 IST

[object Object]

Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta gestures as he walks with the Philippine President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. during the arrival honors at the Malacanang palace in Manila, Philippines.

Credit: Reuters Photo

[object Object]

A member of the Los Angeles Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence attends the Out100 party in Los Angeles.

Credit: Reuters Photo

[object Object]

Toulouse's Aron Donnum celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates.

Credit: Reuters Photo

[object Object]

New Zealand's batters Glenn Phillips and Tom Latham celebrate their win over Sri Lanka during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match, at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Credit: PTI Photo

(Published 10 November 2023, 02:38 IST)
