world

News in Pics | November 16, 2023

The best pictures from around the world!
Last Updated 16 November 2023, 02:54 IST

Israeli soldiers inspect the Al Shifa hospital complex, amid their ground operation against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza

Reuters

U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at Filoli estate on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Woodside, California

Reuters

India's Mohammed Shami celebrates with Rohit Sharma after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson, caught out by KL Rahul to win the match and advance to the finals

Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Jan Jatiya Guarv Diwas and Jharkhand Foundation Day celebrations in Khunti, Jharkhand, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.

PTI
(Published 16 November 2023, 02:54 IST)
