Homeworld

News in Pics | November 17, 2023

Best photos from around the world
Last Updated 17 November 2023, 02:53 IST

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a leaders plenary meeting during Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in San Francisco, California

Reuters

Riot police officers stand guard, as demonstrators throw smoke bombs, during a protest near Spain's Socialist Party (PSOE) headquarters, after Spain's socialists reached a deal with the Catalan separatist Junts party for government support, which includes amnesties for people involved with Catalonia's failed 2017 independence bid, in Madrid

Reuters

Members of rescue teams stand at the entrance of a tunnel where 40 road workers are trapped after a portion of the tunnel collapsed, in Uttarkashi in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, November 16, 2023.

Reuters

