world

News in Pics | November 18, 2023

Best pictures from around the world!
Last Updated 18 November 2023, 02:45 IST

[object Object]

NDRF and other Emergency Services personnel conduct a mock drill to rescue workers trapped after a portion of a tunnel under construction between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway collapsed, in Uttarkashi district, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

-PTI Photo

[object Object]

Alexander Zverev in action during his group stage match against Russia's Andrey Rublev

REUTERS

[object Object]

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attend a press conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, November 17, 2023.

REUTERS

[object Object]

General view of the town of Grindavik, which was evacuated due to volcanic activity, in Iceland, November 17, 2023.

REUTERS

(Published 18 November 2023, 02:45 IST)
