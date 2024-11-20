News in Pics | November 20, 2024: Best photos from around the world

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump looks on during a viewing of the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket, in Brownsville, Texas, U.S., November 19, 2024 .
A military cadet lights a candle during a commemorative ceremony on the 1000th day of Russia's full scale attack on Ukraine, in front of the 'Motherland' monument in Kyiv, Ukraine November 19, 2024.
A lioness looks on from inside a cage after being captured by the Fire Department when it was found loose in the Felipe Angeles neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico November 19, 2024.
U.S. President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel look on, as Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping, while world leaders gather for a group photo during the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 19, 2024.
A drone view shows footprints in a snow covered field in the Pavilion Gardens in Buxton, Britain, November 19, 2024.
Women walk on a road near India Gate as the sky is enveloped with smog after Delhi's air quality worsened due to air pollution, in New Delhi, India, November 19, 2024.
Published 20 November 2024, 02:35 IST