News in Pics | November 21, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 00:56 IST

A Rapid metro train runs amid low visibility due to smog, in Gurugram, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

Muslim women arrive to attend a meeting organised by All India Muslim Personal Law Board regarding the ongoing Waqf issue, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

A ragpicker collects recyclable items from the garbage strewn along the banks of the polluted Yamuna river, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

Participants in historical costumes attend the celebrations to mark the 114th anniversary of the Mexican Revolution, in Mexico City, Mexico November 20, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A drone view shows multiple fallen trees after a powerful storm hit the U.S. Pacific Northwest and western Canada, causing power outages in Washington, Oregon, California and British Columbia while wreaking havoc on road travel, in Seattle, Washington, U.S., November 20, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A low pressure storm system known as a "bomb cyclone" forms off the coast of the U.S. Pacific Northwest and western Canada in a composite satellite image November 19, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 21 November 2024, 00:56 IST
