News in Pics | November 22, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 01:09 IST

A drone view of fishermen pushing boats on the fishermen's pier at the port of La Libertad, financed by China, in La Libertad, El Salvador, November 20, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Environmental activists perform during a protest at the COP29 United Nations climate change conference, in Baku, Azerbaijan November 21, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Fishermen pull a boat out of the water on the fishermen's pier at the port of La Libertad, financed by China, in La Libertad, El Salvador, November 20, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Tourists ride a ferry during sunset, in Ajmer, Rajasthan, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

A fisherman rows his boat during sunset, in Nadia district of West Bengal, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. Nov. 21 is observed as World Fisheries Day.

Credit: PTI Photo

