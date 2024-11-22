News in Pics | November 22, 2024: Best photos from around the world

A drone view of fishermen pushing boats on the fishermen's pier at the port of La Libertad, financed by China, in La Libertad, El Salvador, November 20, 2024.
Environmental activists perform during a protest at the COP29 United Nations climate change conference, in Baku, Azerbaijan November 21, 2024.
Fishermen pull a boat out of the water on the fishermen's pier at the port of La Libertad, financed by China, in La Libertad, El Salvador, November 20, 2024.
Tourists ride a ferry during sunset, in Ajmer, Rajasthan, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024.
A fisherman rows his boat during sunset, in Nadia district of West Bengal, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. Nov. 21 is observed as World Fisheries Day.
Published 22 November 2024, 01:09 IST