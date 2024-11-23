News in Pics | November 23, 2024: Best photos from around the world

A child gestures as protesters, mainly Houthi supporters, rally to show support to Lebanon's Hezbollah and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen, November 22, 2024.
Ukrainian service members attend military exercises during drills at a training ground, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Chernihiv region, Ukraine, November 22, 2024.
Smoke billows over Beirut's southern suburbs, after an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Baabda, Lebanon November 22, 2024.
Activists take part in a protest calling on developed nations to provide financing to fight climate change, during the COP29 United Nations Climate Change Conference, in Baku, Azerbaijan November 22, 2024.
A demonstrator holds a chain during a march against the government of Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa, who is seeking re-election in 2025, but has struggled to tamp down crime and manage an ongoing energy crisis, in Quito, Ecuador November 21, 2024.
