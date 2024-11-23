Home
News in Pics | November 23, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 01:18 IST

Comments
A child gestures as protesters, mainly Houthi supporters, rally to show support to Lebanon's Hezbollah and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen, November 22, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Ukrainian service members attend military exercises during drills at a training ground, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Chernihiv region, Ukraine, November 22, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Smoke billows over Beirut's southern suburbs, after an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Baabda, Lebanon November 22, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Activists take part in a protest calling on developed nations to provide financing to fight climate change, during the COP29 United Nations Climate Change Conference, in Baku, Azerbaijan November 22, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A demonstrator holds a chain during a march against the government of Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa, who is seeking re-election in 2025, but has struggled to tamp down crime and manage an ongoing energy crisis, in Quito, Ecuador November 21, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 23 November 2024, 01:18 IST
World newsPhotos

