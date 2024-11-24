News in Pics | November 24, 2024: Best photos from around the world

People from Non Una di Meno (Not One Less) movement and feminist collectives walk past the Colosseum as they take part in a protest ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Rome, Italy, November 23, 2024.
A person holds a candle as Israelis protest against the government and to show support for the hostages who were kidnapped during the deadly October 7 2023 attack, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel November 23, 2024.
A civil defense member walks among the debris at the site of an Israeli strike in Beirut's Basta neighbourhood, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, Lebanon November 23, 2024.
A person walks amidst snowfall during Storm Bert, along Princes Street in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, November 23, 2024.
Published 24 November 2024, 00:22 IST