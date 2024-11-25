Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | November 25, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 01:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
A girl walks on a tightrope to collect money by performing at Marina Beach in Chennai, India.

A girl walks on a tightrope to collect money by performing at Marina Beach in Chennai, India.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
A reveller takes part in the LGBTQ+ Pride Parade in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

A reveller takes part in the LGBTQ+ Pride Parade in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Palestinians gather to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen, amid a hunger crisis, as the Israel-Hamas conflict continues, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.

Palestinians gather to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen, amid a hunger crisis, as the Israel-Hamas conflict continues, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Members of the guard of honour attend a rehearsal of the trooping of the colors ceremony to mark the 72nd birthday of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, in Bangkok, Thailand.

Members of the guard of honour attend a rehearsal of the trooping of the colors ceremony to mark the 72nd birthday of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, in Bangkok, Thailand.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Artists perform Kandakarnan Thirra, a traditional ritual art form at the Krishna Menon Museum, in Kozhikode.

Artists perform Kandakarnan Thirra, a traditional ritual art form at the Krishna Menon Museum, in Kozhikode.

Credit: PTI Photo

Artists perform during the Odisha Parba celebrations, in New Delhi.

Artists perform during the Odisha Parba celebrations, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

A participant at the Delhi Queer Pride Parade in New Delhi,.

A participant at the Delhi Queer Pride Parade in New Delhi,.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2024, 01:46 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us