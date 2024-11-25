News in Pics | November 25, 2024: Best photos from around the world

A girl walks on a tightrope to collect money by performing at Marina Beach in Chennai, India.
A reveller takes part in the LGBTQ+ Pride Parade in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Palestinians gather to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen, amid a hunger crisis, as the Israel-Hamas conflict continues, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.
Members of the guard of honour attend a rehearsal of the trooping of the colors ceremony to mark the 72nd birthday of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, in Bangkok, Thailand.
Artists perform Kandakarnan Thirra, a traditional ritual art form at the Krishna Menon Museum, in Kozhikode.
Artists perform during the Odisha Parba celebrations, in New Delhi.
A participant at the Delhi Queer Pride Parade in New Delhi,.
Published 25 November 2024, 01:46 IST