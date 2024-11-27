News in Pics | November 27, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Britain's Prince William, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, holds a general-purpose machine gun (GPMG) during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Salisbury Plain, Britain.
A drone view shows trucks waiting in line at the Zaragoza-Ysleta border crossing bridge to cross into the US, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
A man walks past graffiti calling for the release of the hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Pakistani Army soldiers stand guard over a shipping container used to block the road leading to the parliament house, to prevent an anti-government protest rally by supporters of the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demanding the release of Khan, in Islamabad, Pakistan.
Tourists paraglide on a clear day, in Manali.
Fishing boats anchored amidst the forecast of heavy rains at Marina beach, along the coast of the Bay of Bengal, in Chennai.
Published 27 November 2024, 02:42 IST