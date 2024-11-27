Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | November 27, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 27 November 2024, 02:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Britain's Prince William, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, holds a general-purpose machine gun (GPMG) during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Salisbury Plain, Britain.

Britain's Prince William, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, holds a general-purpose machine gun (GPMG) during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Salisbury Plain, Britain.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
A drone view shows trucks waiting in line at the Zaragoza-Ysleta border crossing bridge to cross into the US, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

A drone view shows trucks waiting in line at the Zaragoza-Ysleta border crossing bridge to cross into the US, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A man walks past graffiti calling for the release of the hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel.

A man walks past graffiti calling for the release of the hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Pakistani Army soldiers stand guard over a shipping container used to block the road leading to the parliament house, to prevent an anti-government protest rally by supporters of the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demanding the release of Khan, in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Pakistani Army soldiers stand guard over a shipping container used to block the road leading to the parliament house, to prevent an anti-government protest rally by supporters of the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demanding the release of Khan, in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Tourists paraglide on a clear day, in Manali.

Tourists paraglide on a clear day, in Manali.

Credit: PTI Photo

Fishing boats anchored amidst the forecast of heavy rains at Marina beach, along the coast of the Bay of Bengal, in Chennai.

Fishing boats anchored amidst the forecast of heavy rains at Marina beach, along the coast of the Bay of Bengal, in Chennai.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 November 2024, 02:42 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us