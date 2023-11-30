JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics | November 30, 2023

Last Updated 29 November 2023, 22:39 IST

US House Foreign Affairs Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia Subcommittee roundtable discussion with family members of individuals being held hostage by Hamas, in Washington. 

Credit: Reuters Photo

Commuters make their way amid rain, in Chennai. 

Credit: PTI Photo

The Indian Coast Guard Ship Sajag, an Offshore Patrol Vessel, arrives for a three-day visit as part of the overseas deployment of ICG ships to West Asia, in Muscat, Oman. 

Credit: PTI Photo

A wind tower is pictured on the day of US President Joe Biden's visit at CS Wind, the largest wind tower manufacturer in the world, in Pueblo, Colorado. 

Credit: Reuters Photo

Isaiah Nelson of the United States during a training run at Beaver Creek.

Credit: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Photo

