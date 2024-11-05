Home
world

News in Pics | November 5, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 02:04 IST

Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US

Credit: Reuters Photo

Vancouver port shuts out foremen as strike begins in Vancouver

Credit: Reuters Photo

A migrant is detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing into the United States from Mexico, in Sunland Park, New Mexico, US November 4, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Nikki Fuller, 56, flexes her muscles while standing on a truck bed, as supporters of Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump gather ahead of the US presidential election in West Palm Beach, Florida, US November 4, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Russian soldiers mark National Unity Day in Nizhny Novgorod and depart for garrison locations

Credit: Reuters Photo

Political signage outside a home in Shorewood, Wisconsin, US

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 05 November 2024, 02:04 IST
World newsPhotos

