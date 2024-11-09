Home
News in Pics | November 9, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 01:00 IST

Britain's PM Starmer meets fathers of Police Officers who were murdered in the line of duty, at 10 Downing Street

Credit: Reuters Photo

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes a housing announcement in Vancouver, British Columbia

Credit: Reuters Photo

Bolivian President Luis Arce presents his report on four years of governance, in La Paz

Credit: Reuters Photo

Smoke billows over Beirut's southern suburbs, after an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Baabda, Lebanon

Credit: Reuters Photo

Believers gather to celebrate the Day of the Skulls or "Natitas" in La Paz

Credit: Reuters Photo

Migrant caravan stops to rest on its way to the US border, in Escuintla

Credit: Reuters Photo

