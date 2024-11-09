News in Pics | November 9, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Britain's PM Starmer meets fathers of Police Officers who were murdered in the line of duty, at 10 Downing Street
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes a housing announcement in Vancouver, British Columbia
Bolivian President Luis Arce presents his report on four years of governance, in La Paz
Smoke billows over Beirut's southern suburbs, after an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Baabda, Lebanon
Believers gather to celebrate the Day of the Skulls or "Natitas" in La Paz
Migrant caravan stops to rest on its way to the US border, in Escuintla
Published 09 November 2024, 01:00 IST