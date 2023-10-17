Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | Oct 17, 2023

Look at the best photos from around the world.
Last Updated 17 October 2023, 02:04 IST

Follow Us

[object Object]

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish people carry their belongings before boarding a ship for U.S. nationals and their immediate family members, as they leave Israel headed for Cyprus, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Haifa, Israel, October 16, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
[object Object]

Police detain people at a protest organised by different student and left-wing organisations in support of Palestinians in Gaza as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India, October 16, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

[object Object]

Lucknow: Australia's batter Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell celebrate after winning the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Group stage match against Sri Lanka, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

[object Object]

Bengaluru: Activists during a demonstration to show solidarity with Palestine, in Bengaluru, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

[object Object]

Jhabbu Lal and Sunita Devi who lost their minor daughter in the Nithari serial killings, at their shop in Noida.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 October 2023, 02:04 IST)
Sports NewsAustraliaCricketIsraelPalestineSri LankaCricket World CupIsrael-Palestine ConflictHamasGaza

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT