News in Pics | Oct 17, 2023

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish people carry their belongings before boarding a ship for U.S. nationals and their immediate family members, as they leave Israel headed for Cyprus, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Haifa, Israel, October 16, 2023.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Police detain people at a protest organised by different student and left-wing organisations in support of Palestinians in Gaza as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India, October 16, 2023.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Lucknow: Australia's batter Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell celebrate after winning the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Group stage match against Sri Lanka, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.
Credit: PTI Photo
Bengaluru: Activists during a demonstration to show solidarity with Palestine, in Bengaluru, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.
Credit: PTI Photo
Jhabbu Lal and Sunita Devi who lost their minor daughter in the Nithari serial killings, at their shop in Noida.
Credit: PTI Photo