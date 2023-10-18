News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | Oct 18, 2023

Look at the best photos from around the world.
Last Updated 18 October 2023, 01:38 IST

Follow Us

[object Object]

LGBTQ+ rights activist Amrita at the premises of the Supreme Court during pronouncement of verdict on same-sex marriages by the apex court, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
[object Object]

U.S. President Joe Biden boards Air Force One for travel to Tel Aviv, Israel, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., October 17, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

[object Object]

Netherlands' Logan van Beek celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa's David Miller.

Credit: PTI Photo

[object Object]

A Palestinian girl with dual citizenship waits outside the Rafah border crossing with Egypt in the hope of getting permission to leave Gaza, amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on October 17, 2023.

Reuters

[object Object]
A Palestinian boy reacts, at the site of Israeli strikes on houses, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip October 17, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu MustafaREUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA
ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 18 October 2023, 01:38 IST)
Sports NewsJoe BidenLGBTQIA+CricketIsraelPalestineCricket World CupSupreme CourtSouth AfricaNetherlandsGaza

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT