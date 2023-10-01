Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics, October 1| Best pictures from around the world

Last Updated 01 October 2023, 01:41 IST

Follow Us

[object Object]

Pope Francis, Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, Syriac Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch and All the East, Anne Burghardt, General Secretary of the Lutheran World Federation and Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople Bartholomew I pray at the end of the ecumenical prayer vigil in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. 

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
[object Object]

Rugby World Cup 2023 - Argentina fan is pictured inside the stadium before the match. 

Credit: Reuters Photo

[object Object]

A tourist looks at magnets in a souvenir store in Montmartre, Paris, France. 

Credit: Reuters Photo

[object Object]

People take pictures of the city from the Sacre-Coeur Basilica at the Butte Montmartre as the sun sets in Paris, France. 

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 October 2023, 01:41 IST)
India NewsWorld newsSports NewsParisAsian Games

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT