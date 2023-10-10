Home
Home
Homeworld

News in Pics, October 10: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 10 October 2023, 00:42 IST

Law enforcement members stand on the street near the Chinese consulate, where local media has reported a vehicle may have crashed into the building, in San Francisco.

Credit: Reuters Photo

US House Majority Leader Steve Scalise , who is vying for the position of Speaker of the House, speaks to members of the media as he leaves a House Republican Conference meeting as Republicans work towards electing a new Speaker of the House on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Israel's Ambassador-Designate to Canada, Iddo Moed, speaks during a pro-Israel rally at the Soloway Jewish Community Centre in Ottawa.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hand with people attending a pro-Israel rally at the Soloway Jewish Community Centre in Ottawa.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Members of the Palestinian community living in Chile show their hands painted in red as they attend a gathering, in Santiago, Chile.

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 10 October 2023, 00:42 IST)
World newsCanadaIsraelPalestine

