News in Pics, October 10: Best photos from around the world

Law enforcement members stand on the street near the Chinese consulate, where local media has reported a vehicle may have crashed into the building, in San Francisco.
US House Majority Leader Steve Scalise , who is vying for the position of Speaker of the House, speaks to members of the media as he leaves a House Republican Conference meeting as Republicans work towards electing a new Speaker of the House on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Israel's Ambassador-Designate to Canada, Iddo Moed, speaks during a pro-Israel rally at the Soloway Jewish Community Centre in Ottawa.
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hand with people attending a pro-Israel rally at the Soloway Jewish Community Centre in Ottawa.
Members of the Palestinian community living in Chile show their hands painted in red as they attend a gathering, in Santiago, Chile.
