Homeworld

News in Pics, October 11: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 11 October 2023, 00:33 IST

A person waves a Palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian demonstration, in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Smoke rises after Israeli strikes on the seaport of Gaza City.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Representative Thomas Massie was ousted from the position of Speaker, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Men board up the storefront of a business as Hurricane Lidia barrels towards Mexico's Pacific coast, in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters after he was ousted from the position of Speaker, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 11 October 2023, 00:33 IST)
IsraelPalestineUS news

