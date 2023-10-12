Home
Homeworld

News in Pics, October 12: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 12 October 2023, 00:34 IST

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures as he delivers remarks to supporters at the Club 47 USA event in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador decorates former Mexican Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos during a ceremony for the bicentennial of the Heroic Military College in Perote, in Veracruz state, Mexico.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Wounded Palestinian man Ala Al-Kafarneh, who survived Israeli strikes but lost his pregnant wife and several members of his extended family in the strikes after they fled Beit Hanoun town to Gaza City.

Credit: Reuters/Mohammed Salem

Soldiers stop men to check their IDs and mobile phones in the suburb of Apopa, after El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele announced the deployment of 4,000 security forces in troubled neighborhoods of Apopa and Soyapango, in Apopa, El Salvador.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A woman waits for Brazilian citizens, who were repatriated from Israel, holding a flag with the Star of David, at Rio de Janeiro’s international airport.

Credit: Reuters/Pilar Olivares

(Published 12 October 2023, 00:34 IST)
World newsIsraelPalestineUS news

