News in Pics | October 13, 2023

Pro-Palestinian students take part in a protest in support of the Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, at Columbia University in New York City, U.S.
Credit: Reuters Photo
South Africa's Quinton de Kock reacts after being dismissed by Australia's Glenn Maxwell during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and South Africa at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, in Lucknow, Thursday.
Credit: PTI Photo
Members of the House of Representatives hold a candlelight vigil for Israel outside the U.S Capitol building in Washington, U.S., October 12, 2023
Credit: Reuters Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parvati Kund, in Pithoragarh, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.
Credit: PTI Photo