world

News in Pics | October 13, 2023

A look at the best photos from around the world
Last Updated 13 October 2023, 02:05 IST

Pro-Palestinian students take part in a protest in support of the Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, at Columbia University in New York City, U.S.

Credit: Reuters Photo

South Africa's Quinton de Kock reacts after being dismissed by Australia's Glenn Maxwell during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and South Africa at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, in Lucknow, Thursday.

Credit: PTI Photo

Members of the House of Representatives hold a candlelight vigil for Israel outside the U.S Capitol building in Washington, U.S., October 12, 2023

Credit: Reuters Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parvati Kund, in Pithoragarh, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

