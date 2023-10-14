Home
Homeworld

News in Pics | October 14, 2023

A look at the best photos from around the world
Last Updated 14 October 2023, 02:51 IST

A farm worker burns stubble after harvesting of paddy crop at a village near Patiala.

Credit: PTI Photo

New Zealand' captain Kane Williamson and Devon Conway take runs during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Bangladesh, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai

PTI Photo

Palestinians flee their houses heading toward the southern part of Gaza Strip after Israel's call for more than 1 million civilians in northern Gaza to move south within 24 hours, amid the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza City October 13, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

An Israeli soldier pets a rescued dog near a bomb shelter in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, in southern Israel.

Credit: Reuters

