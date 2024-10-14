Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | October 14, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 02:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
An idol of Goddess Durga being immersed in the Brahmaputra river at Lachit Ghat during ‘visarjan’ marking the end of the Durga Puja festival, in Guwahati.

An idol of Goddess Durga being immersed in the Brahmaputra river at Lachit Ghat during ‘visarjan’ marking the end of the Durga Puja festival, in Guwahati.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Participants take part in the Aqua Sports organised by the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), at Futula Lake in Nagpur.

Participants take part in the Aqua Sports organised by the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), at Futula Lake in Nagpur.

Credit: PTI Photo

People from Bengali community perform a dance during a procession to immerse idols of goddess Durga on the last day of Vijayadashami festival, at Ulsoor Lake, in Bengaluru.

People from Bengali community perform a dance during a procession to immerse idols of goddess Durga on the last day of Vijayadashami festival, at Ulsoor Lake, in Bengaluru.

Credit: PTI Photo

RSS volunteers take part in a 'pathsanchalan', in Hubballi, Karnataka.

RSS volunteers take part in a 'pathsanchalan', in Hubballi, Karnataka.

Credit: PTI Photo

The solar magnetic storm which impacted Earth seen erupting out of the Sun's outer atmosphere. Bright region marks the location of the solar flare which gave birth to the solar storm.

The solar magnetic storm which impacted Earth seen erupting out of the Sun's outer atmosphere. Bright region marks the location of the solar flare which gave birth to the solar storm.

Credit: PTI Photo

A pumpkin is painted with the face of Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Rod of Iron Freedom Festival, which the organizers call "the largest open carry rally in America," in Greeley, Pennsylvania.

A pumpkin is painted with the face of Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Rod of Iron Freedom Festival, which the organizers call "the largest open carry rally in America," in Greeley, Pennsylvania.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) is visible shortly after sunset in the western sky over the Fisherman’s Walk Pier as two men fish, in Tybee Island, Georgia, US.

Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) is visible shortly after sunset in the western sky over the Fisherman’s Walk Pier as two men fish, in Tybee Island, Georgia, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The Barcolana, the largest sailing regatta in the world - Trieste, Italy.

The Barcolana, the largest sailing regatta in the world - Trieste, Italy.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People wait for a parade at the Kagurazaka Bakeneko Festival, attended by participants dressed as cats and supernatural cats, known as "bakeneko", to celebrate the upcoming Halloween, in Tokyo, Japan.

People wait for a parade at the Kagurazaka Bakeneko Festival, attended by participants dressed as cats and supernatural cats, known as "bakeneko", to celebrate the upcoming Halloween, in Tokyo, Japan.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2024, 02:24 IST
India NewsWorld news

Follow us on :

Follow Us