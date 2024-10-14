News in Pics | October 14, 2024: Best photos from around the world

An idol of Goddess Durga being immersed in the Brahmaputra river at Lachit Ghat during ‘visarjan’ marking the end of the Durga Puja festival, in Guwahati.
Participants take part in the Aqua Sports organised by the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), at Futula Lake in Nagpur.
People from Bengali community perform a dance during a procession to immerse idols of goddess Durga on the last day of Vijayadashami festival, at Ulsoor Lake, in Bengaluru.
RSS volunteers take part in a 'pathsanchalan', in Hubballi, Karnataka.
The solar magnetic storm which impacted Earth seen erupting out of the Sun's outer atmosphere. Bright region marks the location of the solar flare which gave birth to the solar storm.
A pumpkin is painted with the face of Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Rod of Iron Freedom Festival, which the organizers call "the largest open carry rally in America," in Greeley, Pennsylvania.
Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) is visible shortly after sunset in the western sky over the Fisherman’s Walk Pier as two men fish, in Tybee Island, Georgia, US.
The Barcolana, the largest sailing regatta in the world - Trieste, Italy.
People wait for a parade at the Kagurazaka Bakeneko Festival, attended by participants dressed as cats and supernatural cats, known as "bakeneko", to celebrate the upcoming Halloween, in Tokyo, Japan.
Published 14 October 2024, 02:24 IST