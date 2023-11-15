News in Pics | October 15, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives at San Francisco International Airport to attend the APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) Summit in San Francisco, California, U.S
Reuters
Israel and American flags are flown near the U.S. Capitol during a rally in support of Israel and protest against antisemitism on the National Mall in Washington
Reuters
Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates winning his group stage match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic
Reuters
Nadia: Children play on Children's Day, in Nadia, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023
PTI