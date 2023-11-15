JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | October 15, 2023

Best photos from around the world
Last Updated 15 November 2023, 02:23 IST

Follow Us

[object Object]

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives at San Francisco International Airport to attend the APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) Summit in San Francisco, California, U.S

Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT
[object Object]

Israel and American flags are flown near the U.S. Capitol during a rally in support of Israel and protest against antisemitism on the National Mall in Washington

Reuters

[object Object]

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates winning his group stage match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic

Reuters

[object Object]

Nadia: Children play on Children's Day, in Nadia, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023

PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 November 2023, 02:23 IST)
India NewsWorld newsSports NewsUS news

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT