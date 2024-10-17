Home
world

News in Pics | October 17, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 00:26 IST

Fans react outside the hotel where Liam Payne, former One Direction member, was found dead.

Fans react outside the hotel where Liam Payne, former One Direction member, was found dead.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Georgians turned out a day after the battleground state opened early voting.

Georgians turned out a day after the battleground state opened early voting.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Soldiers patrol a neighbourhood after Mexico's military deployed additional troops to the violence-stricken state of Sinaloa over the weekend, in Culiacan, Mexico.

Soldiers patrol a neighbourhood after Mexico's military deployed additional troops to the violence-stricken state of Sinaloa over the weekend, in Culiacan, Mexico.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Supporters of Bolivia's former President Evo Morales gather at roadblocks they set in protest of the government of President Luis Arce, in Parotani, Bolivia.

Supporters of Bolivia’s former President Evo Morales gather at roadblocks they set in protest of the government of President Luis Arce, in Parotani, Bolivia.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania.

Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania.

Credit: Reuters Photo

