News in Pics | October 17, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Fans react outside the hotel where Liam Payne, former One Direction member, was found dead.
Georgians turned out a day after the battleground state opened early voting.
Soldiers patrol a neighbourhood after Mexico's military deployed additional troops to the violence-stricken state of Sinaloa over the weekend, in Culiacan, Mexico.
Supporters of Bolivia’s former President Evo Morales gather at roadblocks they set in protest of the government of President Luis Arce, in Parotani, Bolivia.
Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania.
Published 17 October 2024, 00:26 IST