Homeworld

News in Pics | October 18, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 00:18 IST

People react as they gather after Liam Payne, former One Direction band member, was found dead after he fell from a third-floor hotel room balcony, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk speaks about voting during an America PAC Town Hall, in Folsom.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People gather outside the hotel where Liam Payne was found dead, in Buenos Aires.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Security personnel escort the car of a member of Haiti's presidential council as they arrive for an event marking the 218 anniversary of the killing of national independence hero Jean-Jacques Dessalines, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines attend the 79th annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner in New York City.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump and Melania Trump attend the 79th annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner in New York City.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 18 October 2024, 00:18 IST
