News in Pics | October 18, 2024: Best photos from around the world

People react as they gather after Liam Payne, former One Direction band member, was found dead after he fell from a third-floor hotel room balcony, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk speaks about voting during an America PAC Town Hall, in Folsom.
People gather outside the hotel where Liam Payne was found dead, in Buenos Aires.
Security personnel escort the car of a member of Haiti's presidential council as they arrive for an event marking the 218 anniversary of the killing of national independence hero Jean-Jacques Dessalines, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines attend the 79th annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner in New York City.
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump and Melania Trump attend the 79th annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner in New York City.
Published 18 October 2024, 00:18 IST