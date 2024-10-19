Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | October 19, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 00:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
“All Out for Palestine” protest against Israeli arms funding in New York.

“All Out for Palestine” protest against Israeli arms funding in New York.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
A person holds an image of Yahya Sinwar sitting on a chair during an “All Out for Palestine” protest against Israeli arms funding, at New York Public Library in New York City.

A person holds an image of Yahya Sinwar sitting on a chair during an “All Out for Palestine” protest against Israeli arms funding, at New York Public Library in New York City.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A butcher works behind a deli counter as Cuba is hit by an island-wide blackout, in Havana.

A butcher works behind a deli counter as Cuba is hit by an island-wide blackout, in Havana.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Demonstrators set on fire a barricade during a rally on the fifth anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked the country in 2019, in Santiago, Chile.

Demonstrators set on fire a barricade during a rally on the fifth anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked the country in 2019, in Santiago, Chile.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Republican presidential nominee former U.S. President Donald Trump campaigns in Michigan.

Republican presidential nominee former U.S. President Donald Trump campaigns in Michigan.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2024, 00:35 IST
World newsCanadaPalestineUS news

Follow us on :

Follow Us